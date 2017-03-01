P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BudgetSaudi announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 27 Feb 2017
United International Transportation Company Ltd. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on February 26, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » United International Transportation Company Ltd. BudgetSaudi    01 Mar 2017      27.60     0.04
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
