Bawan distributes dividends for Forth Quarter of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 27 Feb 2017
 Bawan Company distributes SAR 0.25 cash dividends for Forth Quarter of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of March 5, 2017. Distribution is scheduled on March 19, 2017.
More » Bawan Company Bawan    01 Mar 2017      20.25     -0.22
