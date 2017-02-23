ALAhlia announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 Feb 2017 Al-Ahlia Insurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on February 22, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 50% from SAR 320 Mill to SAR 160 Mill with the purpose of restructuring capital in accordance with the new Corporate Law. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.