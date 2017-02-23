P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
ArabianShield distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 23 Feb 2017
Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company distributes SAR 2 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company ArabianShield    23 Feb 2017      62.71     5.66
More News of ArabianShield
ArabianShield's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
ArabianShield's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
ArabianShield announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 14 Jul 2016
ArabianShield holds a General meeting on July 13, 2016 (TASI) - 30 Jun 2016
ArabianShield holds its AGM on June 27, 2016 (TASI) - 12 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ArabianShield (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ArabianShield (TASI) - 20 Jan 2016
Resignation of ArabianShield's CEO and appointing another (TASI) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ArabianShield (TASI) - 19 Oct 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for ArabianShield (TASI) - 18 May 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
