ALRAJHI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 19, 2017 (TASI) Date: 22 Feb 2017 Al Rajhi Bank holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 19, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for second half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding meeting. Shareholders shall also amend the Bank Charter to conform to the new Corporate Law.