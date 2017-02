AMANA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 20 Feb 2017 Amana Cooperative Insurance Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on February 19, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 56.25% from SAR 320 Mill to SAR 140 Mill with the purpose of restructuring capital in accordance with the new Corporate Law. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.