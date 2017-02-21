P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ACC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 20 Feb 2017
Arabian Cement Co distributes SAR 2 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Arabian Cement Co ACC    21 Feb 2017      39.02     0.21
More News of ACC
ACC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI) - 20 Feb 2017
ACC's new BOD member (TASI) - 30 Aug 2016
ACC's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
ACC distributes dividends for First Half 2016 (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
ACC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 01 May 2016
ACC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 19 Apr 2016
ACC holds its AGM on April 28, 2016 (TASI) - 07 Apr 2016
ACC holds its AGM on April 3, 2016 (TASI) - 01 Mar 2016
ACC distributes the dividends of 2nd half 2015 (TASI) - 15 Feb 2016
ACC's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
» More News
