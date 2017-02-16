P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

TAWUNIYA distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 16 Feb 2017
The Company for Cooperative Insurance distributes SAR 5 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » The Company for Cooperative Insurance TAWUNIYA    16 Feb 2017      119.03     8.25
More News of TAWUNIYA
TAWUNIYA distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 16 Feb 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for TAWUNIYA (TASI) - 16 Oct 2016
TAWUNIYA's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
TAWUNIYA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
TAWUNIYA announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 22 Mar 2016
TAWUNIYA holds a General meeting on March 21, 2016 (TASI) - 28 Feb 2016
TAWUNIYA distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 21 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for TAWUNIYA (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
TAWUNIYA offers insurance services for NCB's employees (TASI) - 29 Oct 2015
TAWUNIYA appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 28 Oct 2015
More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
