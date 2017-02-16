P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Jarir distribute dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 16 Feb 2017
Jarir Marketing Co distributes SAR 2.15 cash dividends per share for Fourth Quarter of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of February 28, 2017. Distribution is scheduled on March 9, 2017.
More » Jarir Marketing Co Jarir    16 Feb 2017      133.96     0.21
Advertisement
More News of Jarir
Jarir distribute dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2016 (TASI) - 16 Feb 2017
Jarir announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 22 Jan 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 18 Oct 2016
Jarir distributes dividends for Third Quarter 2016 (TASI) - 17 Oct 2016
Jarir distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 12 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 19 Apr 2016
Jarir distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 10 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center