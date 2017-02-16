P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

YANSAB holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 14, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 16 Feb 2017
Yanbu National Petrochemical Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 14, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding meeting. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round commencing March 16, 2017.  
YANSAB    16 Feb 2017      57.73     0.17
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
