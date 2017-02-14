QACCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 14 Feb 2017 The Qassim Cement Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on February 13, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 40% from SAR 500 Mill to SAR 300 Mill to write off most of Accumulated Losses as of September 30, 2016. Clause (6) of the Company Statute as well as Clause (7) of Articles of Incorporation shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and to change the name of the company to become The Qassim Investment Holding Company . Clause (2) the of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.