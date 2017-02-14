P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

EPCCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 14 Feb 2017
Eastern Province Cement Co. distributes SAR 1.5 cash dividends for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Eastern Province Cement Co. EPCCO    14 Feb 2017      32.51     -0.05
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
