P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ZAMILINDUST announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 12 Feb 2017
Zamil Industrial Investment Co announced results of General meeting held on February 9, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Zamil Industrial Investment Co ZAMILINDUST    12 Feb 2017      29.84     0.07
Advertisement
More News of ZAMILINDUST
ZAMILINDUST announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 12 Feb 2017
ZAMILINDUST holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 9, 2017 (TASI) - 05 Jan 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for ZAMILINDUST (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
ZAMILINDUST distributes dividends for First Half 2016 (TASI) - 27 Jul 2016
ZAMILINDUST holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 18, 2016 (TASI) - 20 Mar 2016
ZAMILINDUST opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (TASI) - 09 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ZAMILINDUST (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
ZAMILINDUST distributes the dividends of 2nd half 2015 (TASI) - 21 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ZAMILINDUST (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for ZAMILINDUST (TASI) - 17 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center