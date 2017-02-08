P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SCC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 08 Feb 2017
Saudi Cement Company distributes SAR 2.75 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Saudi Cement Company. SCC    08 Feb 2017      62.98     0.19
