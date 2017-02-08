P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ABDULLATIF distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 08 Feb 2017
Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co. distributes SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co. ABDULLATIF    08 Feb 2017      15.51     -0.04
