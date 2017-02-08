Northern Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 07 Feb 2017 Northern Region Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on February 6, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next round commencing March 16, 2017 till March 15, 2020:

Soliman Bin Selim Bin Selim Al Harbi

Ra'ed Ibrahim Soliman Al Medeihim

Saoud Bin Saad Bin Saoud Al Areefi

Fouad Bin Fahed Bin Muhammad Al Saleh

Muhammad Bin Selim Bin Tarees Al Saedi

Muhammad Bin Fayez Bin Muhammad Al Darjam

Khaled Bin Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Al Areefi