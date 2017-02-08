P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Northern Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 07 Feb 2017
Northern Region Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on February 6, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next round commencing March 16, 2017 till March 15, 2020:
Soliman Bin Selim Bin Selim Al Harbi
Ra'ed Ibrahim Soliman Al Medeihim
Saoud Bin Saad Bin Saoud Al Areefi
Fouad Bin Fahed Bin Muhammad Al Saleh
Muhammad Bin Selim Bin Tarees Al Saedi
Muhammad Bin Fayez Bin Muhammad Al Darjam
Khaled Bin Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Al Areefi
More » Northern Region Cement Company Northern Cement    08 Feb 2017      11.65     -0.09
Advertisement
More News of Northern Cement
Northern Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 07 Feb 2017
Northern Cement holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 6, 2017 (TASI) - 10 Jan 2017
Northern Cement distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 10 Aug 2016
Northern Cement's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 25 Jul 2016
Northern Cement's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
Northern Cement's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 17 Mar 2016
Northern Cement holds a General meeting on March 16, 2016 (TASI) - 10 Mar 2016
Northern Cement holds a General meeting on March 9, 2016 (TASI) - 11 Feb 2016
Northern Cement distributes dividends for second half of 2015 (TASI) - 26 Jan 2016
Northern Cement's results of 9 months in 2015 (TASI) - 15 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center