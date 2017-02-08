ALAhlia holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 22, 2017 (TASI) Date: 07 Feb 2017 Al-Ahlia Insurance Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 22, 2017 to discuss reducing capital by 50% from SAR 320 Mill to SAR 160 Mill with the purpose of restructuring capital in accordance with the new Corporate Law. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.