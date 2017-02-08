P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dur distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 07 Feb 2017
Dur Hospitality Co distributes SAR 0.45 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Dur Hospitality Co Dur    08 Feb 2017      22.75     -0.25
More News of Dur
Dur distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI) - 07 Feb 2017
Dur distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 09 Aug 2016
Dur's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
Dur announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 30 Mar 2016
Dur holds a General meeting on March 29, 2016 (TASI) - 02 Mar 2016
Dur distributes the dividends of 2nd half 2015 (TASI) - 15 Feb 2016
Dur obtains a SAR 31.5 Mill finance in conformity with Islamic sharia (TASI) - 11 Feb 2016
Dur's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 18 Jan 2016
DUR announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 16 Dec 2015
Dur acquires Marriot Hotel works contract and Marriot apartments (TASI) - 29 Nov 2015
» More News
