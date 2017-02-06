P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
YCC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 06 Feb 2017
Yanbu Cement Co. distributes SAR 2 cash dividends for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Yanbu Cement Co. YCC    06 Feb 2017      37.48     2.68
Advertisement
More News of YCC
YCC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI) - 06 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for YCC (TASI) - 25 Jul 2016
YCC distributes dividends for first half of 2016 (KSE) - 23 Jun 2016
YCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for YCC (TASI) - 06 Apr 2016
YCC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 04 Apr 2016
YCC holds its AGM on April 3, 2016 (TASI) - 14 Feb 2016
YCC distributes dividends for second half of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
YCC's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 17 Jan 2016
YCC's annual results of 2015 (TASI) - 10 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center