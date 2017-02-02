P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SAPTCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 21, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 31 Jan 2017
Saudi Public Transport Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 21, 2017 to discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Saudi Public Transport Co. SAPTCO    02 Feb 2017      14.74     -0.20
Advertisement
More News of SAPTCO
SAPTCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 21, 2017 (TASI) - 31 Jan 2017
SAPTCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jan 2017
SAPTCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 23, 2017 (TASI) - 26 Dec 2016
SAPTCO signs facilities agreement at SAR 117.5 Mill (TASI) - 31 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SAPTCO (TASI) - 27 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SAPTCO (TASI) - 14 Apr 2016
SAPTCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 12 Apr 2016
SAPTCO holds a General meeting on April 4, 2016 (TASI) - 29 Feb 2016
SAPTCO's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
SAPTCO distributes dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 05 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center