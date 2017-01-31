TCC announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Jan 2017 Tabuk Cement Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 26, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing same day:

Dr. Saeed Bin Saeed Obeid

Mr. Soliman Bin Saleh Al Sarraf

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Al Shatari

Mr. Tarek Bin Khaled Al Onqari

Mr. Saoud Bin Soliman Al Johani (General Enterprise for Retirement)

Mr. Omar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shatari

Eng. Riyadh Bin Muhammad Al Nasser

Board Members held their first meeting on January 28, 2017 and elected Dr. Saeed Bin Saeed Obeid as Chairman.