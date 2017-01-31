P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
TCC announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 29 Jan 2017
Tabuk Cement Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 26, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing same day:
Dr. Saeed Bin Saeed Obeid
Mr. Soliman Bin Saleh Al Sarraf 
Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Al Shatari 
Mr. Tarek Bin Khaled Al Onqari
Mr. Saoud Bin Soliman Al Johani (General Enterprise for Retirement)
Mr. Omar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shatari
Eng. Riyadh Bin Muhammad Al Nasser
Board Members held their first meeting on January 28, 2017 and elected Dr. Saeed Bin Saeed Obeid as Chairman.
Tabuk Cement Co. TCC    31 Jan 2017      13.10     0.07
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
