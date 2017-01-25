P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SAPTCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 24 Jan 2017
Saudi Public Transport Co. distributes SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Saudi Public Transport Co. SAPTCO    25 Jan 2017      15.10     -0.05
Advertisement
More News of SAPTCO
SAPTCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jan 2017
SAPTCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 23, 2017 (TASI) - 26 Dec 2016
SAPTCO signs facilities agreement at SAR 117.5 Mill (TASI) - 31 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SAPTCO (TASI) - 27 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SAPTCO (TASI) - 14 Apr 2016
SAPTCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 12 Apr 2016
SAPTCO holds a General meeting on April 4, 2016 (TASI) - 29 Feb 2016
SAPTCO's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
SAPTCO distributes dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 05 Jan 2016
SAPTCO signs an agreement to supply 300 buses for SAR 107.9 Mill (TASI) - 30 Dec 2015
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center