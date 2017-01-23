P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MOUWASAT distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 23 Jan 2017
Mouwasat Medical Services Company distributes SAR 2.5 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of date of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
Mouwasat Medical Services Company MOUWASAT    23 Jan 2017      137.55     0.84
More News of MOUWASAT
MOUWASAT distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 23 Jan 2017
MOUWASAT announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 27 Dec 2016
MOUWASAT holds a General meeting on December 26, 2016 (TASI) - 01 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for MOUWASAT (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
MOUWASAT's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
MOUWASAT's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 05 Apr 2016
MOUWASAT holds a General meeting on April 4, 2016 (TASI) - 08 Mar 2016
MOUWASAT's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 26 Jan 2016
MOUWASAT distributes dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
MOUWASAT's BOD member (TASI) - 26 Oct 2015
» More News
