ALRAJHI distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 22 Jan 2017
Al Rajhi Bank distributes SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
