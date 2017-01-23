P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Jarir announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 22 Jan 2017
Jarir Marketing Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 19, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and amend Clause (3) of the Company Statute.
More News of Jarir
Jarir announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 22 Jan 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 18 Oct 2016
Jarir distributes dividends for Third Quarter 2016 (TASI) - 17 Oct 2016
Jarir distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 12 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 19 Apr 2016
Jarir distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Jarir (TASI) - 10 Apr 2016
Jarir holds its AGM on March 9, 2016 (TASI) - 14 Feb 2016
