BudgetSaudi holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 26, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 22 Jan 2017
United International Transportation Company Ltd. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 26, 2017 to discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More News of BudgetSaudi
BudgetSaudi holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 26, 2017 (TASI) - 22 Jan 2017
BudgetSaudi's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
BudgetSaudi's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 08 May 2016
BudgetSaudi holds its EGM on April 21, 2016 (TASI) - 20 Mar 2016
BudgetSaudi distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
BudgetSaudi is to increase its capital through bonus shares (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
BudgetSaudi's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
BudgetSaudi receives offer to acquire part of stake in an affiliate company (TASI) - 17 Sep 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for BudgetSaudi (TASI) - 16 Aug 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for BudgetSaudi (TASI) - 12 May 2015
