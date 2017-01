GACO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 13, 2017 (TASI) Date: 17 Jan 2017 Qassim Agriculture Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 13, 2017 to discuss recommendation to reduce capital by 40% from SAR 500 Mill to SAR 300 Mill to write off most of Accumulated Losses as of September 30, 2016. Clauses 6 and 7 of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.