Bahri announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 Jan 2017 The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia announced results of General meeting held on January 16, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 2.5 cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for round started same day till January 16, 2010 as follows:

Mr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Sarhan

Mr. Abdul Rahman Bin Muhammad Al Mufdhy

Dr. Ghassan Bin Abdul Rahman Al Shibl

Mr. Saleh Bin Abdullah Al Dabassy

Mr. Ibrahim Bin Qassem Al Boueinein

Mr. Ahmad Bin Ali Al Subaei

Dr. Abdul Malek Bin Abdullah Al Huqeil

Mr. Khaled Bin Muhammad Al Areefi

Mr. Khalifa Bin Abdul Latif Al Melhem