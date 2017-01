SAIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 16 Jan 2017 Saudi Advanced Industries Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 15, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce the Regulatory Reserve from 50% to 30% in compliance with the new Corporate Law. Surplus of SAR 100 Mill shall be transferred to Retained Earnings Account. The Company Statute shall be amended to conform to the new Corporate Law.