Company News
SGS appoints a Board Member (TASI)
Date: 11 Jan 2017
Saudi Ground Services Co. appointed Mr. Muhammad Bin Tuweilaa Al Selami as Board Member to replace Eng. Nader Bin Ahmad Khalawi - representative of the General Corporation of the Saudi Arabian Airlines effective January 11, 2017.
More News of SGS
SGS announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 02 Jan 2017
SGS distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI) - 29 Dec 2016
SGS distributes dividends for second quarter 2016 (TASI) - 04 Aug 2016
SGS's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
SGS announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 20 Jun 2016
SGS distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 26 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SGS (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
SGS distributes the dividends of 4th quarter 2015 (TASI) - 07 Feb 2016
SGS's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 31 Jan 2016
