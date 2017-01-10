P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
Northern Cement holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 6, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 10 Jan 2017
Northern Region Cement Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 6, 2017 to discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elect Board Members for new round.
Northern Region Cement Company Northern Cement    10 Jan 2017      11.90     -0.46
