Company News
MAADANIYAH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 8, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 09 Jan 2017
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 8, 2017 to discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law as well as Clauses (9, 20 and 31).  
MAADANIYAH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 8, 2017 (TASI) - 01 Dec 2016
MAADANIYAH's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
MAADANIYAH announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 30 May 2016
MAADANIYAH holds a General meeting on May 29, 2016 (TASI) - 11 May 2016
MAADANIYAH's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
MAADANIYAH holds a General meeting on May 1, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MAADANIYAH (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
MAADANIYAH distributes the dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 07 Dec 2015
MAADANIYAH appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 01 Sep 2015
