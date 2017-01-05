Al Hokair Group holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 30, 2017 (TASI) Date: 05 Jan 2017 Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Dev. Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 30, 2017 to discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law as well as amending Clauses (3, 4, 21 and 23) of the Company Statute.