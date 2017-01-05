P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALKHODARI renews SAR 124 Mill banking facilities (TASI)
Date: 03 Jan 2017
Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Company signed, on January 3, 2017, agreement with Bank Albilad to renew SAR 124,491,000 banking facilities in conformity with Islamic sharia to finance working capital and acquire fixed assets for the company.
More » Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Company ALKHODARI    05 Jan 2017      12.96     0.15
More News of ALKHODARI
ALKHODARI renews SAR 124 Mill banking facilities (TASI) - 03 Jan 2017
ALKHODARI's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 29 Jun 2016
ALKHODARI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 28, 2016 (TASI) - 02 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALKHODARI (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
ALKHODARI's BOD meeting resolutions (TASI) - 19 Apr 2016
ALKHODARI's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 20 Jan 2016
ALKHODARI obtains banking facilities at SAR 274 Mill (TASI) - 17 Dec 2015
ALKHODARI's clarification regarding Business Management Faculty's tender (TASI) - 09 Dec 2015
Clarification from ALKHODARI regarding Northern Border University HQ awarded tender (TASI) - 09 Dec 2015
ALKHODARI announces clarification with regards to capital increase (TASI) - 07 Dec 2015
» More News
