YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI)

KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Major Shareholders
Changes Last Month
Search Archives for changes
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI)
Date: 02 Jan 2017
Yamama Cement Company signed, on January 2, 2017, a SAR 1 Billion banking facilities agreement - in conformity with Islamic sharia - with National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group. The 3-year agreement which ends on January 2, 2020 aims at providing partial finance for the construction of the new cement plant.
Yamama Cement Company YSCC
03 Jan 2017
23.18
0.03
More News of YSCC
YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI)
- 02 Jan 2017
YSCC distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI)
- 21 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for YSCC (TASI)
- 21 Jul 2016
YSCC distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI)
- 21 Apr 2016
YSCC's AGM resolutions (TASI)
- 01 Mar 2016
YSCC holds its AGM on Feb 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 31 Jan 2016
YSCC distributes the dividends of 4th quarter 2015 (TASI)
- 26 Jan 2016
YSCC's financial results of 2015 (TASI)
- 18 Jan 2016
Results for the First Half 2015 for YSCC (TASI)
- 12 Aug 2015
YACCO distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2015 (TASI)
- 09 Jul 2015
Latest Company News
YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI)
- 02 Jan 2017
SGS announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI)
- 02 Jan 2017
AICC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 29 Dec 2016
ALBILAD distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
- 29 Dec 2016
SAUDICERAMICS distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
- 29 Dec 2016
SGS distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
- 29 Dec 2016
Board of Directors of TAPRCO recommends capital reduction (TASI)
- 29 Dec 2016
SABB distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Dec 2016
ASEER announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 27 Dec 2016
MOUWASAT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 27 Dec 2016
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
05 Jan
Saudi Pharmaceutical Indust.& Med. Appliances Corp.
05 Jan
Trade Union Cooperative Insurance Company
08 Jan
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co.
09 Jan
Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co.
09 Jan
The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia
Latest Sector News
Tadawul lists L'Azurde for Jewelry as of June 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Jun 2016
Tadawul lists shares of Al Yamama Steel Industries Co. effective May 22, 2016 (TASI)
- 19 May 2016
Tadawul announces listing Middle East Health Care Co. as of March 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Mar 2016
