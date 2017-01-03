P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI)
Date: 02 Jan 2017
Yamama Cement Company signed, on January 2, 2017, a SAR 1 Billion banking facilities agreement - in conformity with Islamic sharia - with National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group. The 3-year agreement which ends on January 2, 2020 aims at providing partial finance for the construction of the new cement plant.
More News of YSCC
YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI) - 02 Jan 2017
YSCC distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for YSCC (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
YSCC distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
YSCC's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 01 Mar 2016
YSCC holds its AGM on Feb 29, 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jan 2016
YSCC distributes the dividends of 4th quarter 2015 (TASI) - 26 Jan 2016
YSCC's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 18 Jan 2016
Results for the First Half 2015 for YSCC (TASI) - 12 Aug 2015
YACCO distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2015 (TASI) - 09 Jul 2015
» More News
