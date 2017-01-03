YSCC secures SAR 1 Billion banking facilities (TASI) Date: 02 Jan 2017 Yamama Cement Company signed, on January 2, 2017, a SAR 1 Billion banking facilities agreement - in conformity with Islamic sharia - with National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group. The 3-year agreement which ends on January 2, 2020 aims at providing partial finance for the construction of the new cement plant.