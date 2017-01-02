P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
AICC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 29 Dec 2016
Arabia Insurance Cooperative Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 28, 2016. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (13) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2017 till December 31, 2019:
Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Hadi Al Jadei Al Qahtani
Mr. Ahmad Bin Soliman Al Jasser
Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Al Omeir
Dr. Abdul Rahman Bin Muhammad Al Ankari
Mr. Ghassan Ibrahim Oqeil
Mr. Mounir Botros Maashar
Mr. Othman Muhammad Ali Bedeir
Arabia Insurance Cooperative Company AICC    02 Jan 2017      11.47     -0.14
