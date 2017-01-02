AICC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Dec 2016 Arabia Insurance Cooperative Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 28, 2016. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (13) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2017 till December 31, 2019:

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Hadi Al Jadei Al Qahtani

Mr. Ahmad Bin Soliman Al Jasser

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Al Omeir

Dr. Abdul Rahman Bin Muhammad Al Ankari

Mr. Ghassan Ibrahim Oqeil

Mr. Mounir Botros Maashar

Mr. Othman Muhammad Ali Bedeir

