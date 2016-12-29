P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SAUDICERAMICS distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 29 Dec 2016
Saudi Ceramic Co. distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Saudi Ceramic Co. SAUDICERAMICS    29 Dec 2016      33.26     -0.46
Advertisement
More News of SAUDICERAMICS
SAUDICERAMICS distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 29 Dec 2016
SAUDICERAMICS appoints a CEO (TASI) - 03 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SAUDICERAMICS (TASI) - 21 Jul 2016
SAUDICERAMICS announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 28 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SAUDICERAMICS (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
SAUDICERAMICS holds a General meeting on April 12, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Mar 2016
SAUDICERAMICS holds its AGM on Feb 22, 2016 (TASI) - 21 Jan 2016
SAUDICERAMICS's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 20 Jan 2016
SAUDICERAMICS opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 31 Dec 2015
SAUDICERAMICS distributes dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 28 Dec 2015
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center