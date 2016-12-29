P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SGS distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
Date: 29 Dec 2016
Saudi Ground Services Co. distributes SAR 1.3 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
