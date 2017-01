Board of Directors of TAPRCO recommends capital reduction (TASI) Date: 29 Dec 2016 Tihama Advertising & Public Relations Co. announced recommendation to reduce capital by 50% from SAR 150 Mill to SAR 75 Mill at 1 share for each 2 shares. Reduction aims at writing off accumulated losses and shall be applicable to registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding Extraordinary General meeting issuing said resolution.