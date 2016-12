ASEER announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 27 Dec 2016 Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Co. announced results of General meeting held on December 26, 2016. Shareholders approved to reduce the Regulatory Reserve to 50% of capital by transferring the surplus of SAR 175,655,574 to Retained Earnings A/C and no longer transfer any amount from Net Profit to Regulatory Reserve.