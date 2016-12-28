MOUWASAT announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 27 Dec 2016 Mouwasat Medical Services Company announced results of General meeting held on December 26, 2016. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 4, 2017 as follows:

Mr. Abdul Aziz Saad Al Manqoor - Independent Member

Mr. Muhammad Sultan Al Subaie - Non Executive Member

Mr. Nasser Sultan Al Subaie - Executive Member

Mr. Muhammad Soliman Al Selim - Executive Member

Mr. Khaled Soliman Al Selim - Executive Member

Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al Tuweigri - Independent Member

Dr. Sami Abdul Karim Al Abdul Karim - Independent Member

