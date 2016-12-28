P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
MOUWASAT announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 27 Dec 2016
Mouwasat Medical Services Company announced results of General meeting held on December 26, 2016. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 4, 2017 as follows:
Mr. Abdul Aziz Saad Al Manqoor - Independent Member
Mr. Muhammad Sultan Al Subaie - Non Executive Member
Mr. Nasser Sultan Al Subaie - Executive Member
Mr. Muhammad Soliman Al Selim - Executive Member
Mr. Khaled Soliman Al Selim - Executive Member
Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al Tuweigri - Independent Member
Dr. Sami Abdul Karim Al Abdul Karim - Independent Member
More » Mouwasat Medical Services Company MOUWASAT    28 Dec 2016      147.65     -0.35
