P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
H B distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 25 Dec 2016
Halwani Bros Co. distributes SAR 2.5 cash dividends for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Halwani Bros Co. H B    25 Dec 2016      62.24     0.16
Advertisement
More News of H B
H B distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 25 Dec 2016
H B's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
H B's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
H B's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 30 Mar 2016
H B holds its AGM on March 29, 2016 (TASI) - 21 Feb 2016
H B's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 14 Jan 2016
H B distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 21 Dec 2015
H B's new BOD Chairman and MD (TASI) - 22 Nov 2015
H B's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 05 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month 2015 for H B (TASI) - 15 Oct 2015
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2016 Orient Consulting Center