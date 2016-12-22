P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SSP wins a contract exceeding SAR 106 Mill (TASI)
Date: 21 Dec 2016
Saudi Steel Pipe Company was awarded, on December 20, 2016, a contract exceeding SAR 106 Mill in favour of Saudi ARAMCO covering the supply of steel pipes to line oil and gas wells.
Saudi Steel Pipe Company SSP    22 Dec 2016      17.94     -0.22
Results for the First Half 2016 for SSP (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
SSP elects Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director (TASI) - 09 Jun 2016
SSP's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SSP (TASI) - 01 Feb 2016
SSP appoints its CEO (TASI) - 16 Nov 2015
SSP wins a SAR 11 Mill contract (TASI) - 10 Nov 2015
SSP wins 4 contracts at SAR 93 Mill (TASI) - 10 Nov 2015
SSP's subsidiary obtains a SAR 790 Mill contract (TASI) - 02 Nov 2015
SSP announces latest developments of new projects (TASI) - 29 Sep 2015
