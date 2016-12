BupaArabia announces results of General meeting (TASI)

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance announced results of General meeting held on December 20, 2016. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 22, 2017 till December 20, 2019:

Eng. Luaay Hisham Nazer - Non Executive Member

Mr. Abdul Hadi Shayef - Independent Member

Mr. Zeid Al Quweiz - Independent Member

Dr. Adnan Soufi - Independent Member

Mr. David Martin Fletcher - Non Executive Member

Mr. Martin Botkens - Non Executive Member

Mr. Amer Ali Redha - Non Executive Member

Mr. Tal Hisham Nazer - Executive Member