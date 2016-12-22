P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALAWWAL appoints Chairman and Deputy (TASI)
Date: 20 Dec 2016
Alawwal Bank appointed Eng. Mubarak Bin Abdullah Al Khafra as Chairman and Mrs. Lubna Bin Soliman Al Elian as Deputy Chairman for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2017 till December 31, 2019.
Alawwal Bank ALAWWAL    22 Dec 2016      12.99     0.09
More News of ALAWWAL
SHB changes trading identity to First Bank (TASI) - 27 Nov 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SHB (TASI) - 18 Oct 2016
SHB's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 19 Jul 2016
SHB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 03 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SHB (TASI) - 14 Apr 2016
SHB holds its EGM on May 2, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SHB (TASI) - 18 Jan 2016
SHB distributes dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 15 Dec 2015
BOD of SHB recommends a capital increase (TASI) - 15 Dec 2015
» More News
