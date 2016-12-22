ABOUT US - Consulting Services
ARNB distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI)
Date: 20 Dec 2016
Arab National Bank distributes SAR 0.45 cash dividends for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More »
Arab National Bank ARNB
22 Dec 2016
21.80
0.25
More News of ARNB
ARNB distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI)
- 20 Dec 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ARNB (TASI)
- 13 Oct 2016
ARNB appoints a Board Member (TASI)
- 04 Sep 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ARNB (TASI)
- 21 Jul 2016
ARNB distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI)
- 26 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ARNB (TASI)
- 18 Apr 2016
ARNB's EGM resolutions (TASI)
- 27 Mar 2016
ARNB holds its EGM on March 24, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ARNB (TASI)
- 20 Jan 2016
ARNB distributes dividends for second half of 2015 (TASI)
- 08 Dec 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
SSP wins a contract exceeding SAR 106 Mill (TASI)
- 21 Dec 2016
ALYAMAMAH STEEL opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
- 21 Dec 2016
BupaArabia announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 21 Dec 2016
ALAWWAL appoints Chairman and Deputy (TASI)
- 20 Dec 2016
EtihadEtisalat signs a SAR 2 Billion facility agreement (TASI)
- 20 Dec 2016
ARNB distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI)
- 20 Dec 2016
Alinma distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
- 20 Dec 2016
WAFA Insurance announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 19 Dec 2016
SABB announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 18 Dec 2016
Bahri distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
- 18 Dec 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
25 Dec
Takween Advanced Industries
26 Dec
Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Co.
26 Dec
Mouwasat Medical Services Company
28 Dec
Arabia Insurance Cooperative Company
05 Jan
Saudi Pharmaceutical Indust.& Med. Appliances Corp.
View All »
Latest Sector News
Tadawul lists L'Azurde for Jewelry as of June 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Jun 2016
Tadawul lists shares of Al Yamama Steel Industries Co. effective May 22, 2016 (TASI)
- 19 May 2016
Tadawul announces listing Middle East Health Care Co. as of March 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Mar 2016
» More News
