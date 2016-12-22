P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ARNB distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI)
Date: 20 Dec 2016
Arab National Bank distributes SAR 0.45 cash dividends for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
