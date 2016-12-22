P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Alinma distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 20 Dec 2016
Alinma Bank distributes SAR 0.5 cash dividends for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
Alinma Bank Alinma    22 Dec 2016      14.72     0.11
