WAFA Insurance announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 19 Dec 2016 Saudi Indian Company for Co-operative Insurance announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 18, 2016. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (13) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing December 18, 2016 till December 17, 2019:

Mr. Fuaad Abdullah Al Rashid

Mr. Yasser Faisal Al Sherif

Mr. Tamer Muhammad Bin Muaammar

Mr. Tareq Muhammad Al Suqair

Mr. Abdul Rahman Abdul Aziz Al Shetwy

Mr. Ali Bahgat Al Maddah

Mr. Ragish Kandowal