WAFA Insurance announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 19 Dec 2016
Saudi Indian Company for Co-operative Insurance announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 18, 2016. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (13) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing December 18, 2016 till December 17, 2019:
Mr. Fuaad Abdullah Al Rashid 
Mr. Yasser Faisal Al Sherif 
Mr. Tamer Muhammad Bin Muaammar 
Mr. Tareq Muhammad Al Suqair
Mr. Abdul Rahman Abdul Aziz Al Shetwy 
Mr. Ali Bahgat Al Maddah
Mr. Ragish Kandowal
Saudi Indian Company for Co- operative Insurance WAFA Insurance    22 Dec 2016      15.85     0.05
