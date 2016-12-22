P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SABB announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 18 Dec 2016
Saudi British Bank announced resutls of General meeting held on December 15, 2016. Shareholders elected Board Members for the Saudi side for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2017. Thus, new Board together with representatives of foreign parnter is as follows:
Mr. Khaled Soliman Al Alian
Mr. Khaled Abdullah Al Melhem
Mr. Muhammad Omran Al Omran
Mr. Soliman Abdul Qader Al Muhaidab
Mr. Saad Abdul Mohsen Al Fadly
Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Yehia
Mr. David Dew
Mr. Samir Assaf
Mr. George Al Heidhari
Mr. Nigel Hinshelwood
Saudi British Bank SABB    22 Dec 2016      25.00     -0.08
