SABB announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 18 Dec 2016 Saudi British Bank announced resutls of General meeting held on December 15, 2016. Shareholders elected Board Members for the Saudi side for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2017. Thus, new Board together with representatives of foreign parnter is as follows:

Mr. Khaled Soliman Al Alian

Mr. Khaled Abdullah Al Melhem

Mr. Muhammad Omran Al Omran

Mr. Soliman Abdul Qader Al Muhaidab

Mr. Saad Abdul Mohsen Al Fadly

Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Yehia

Mr. David Dew

Mr. Samir Assaf

Mr. George Al Heidhari

Mr. Nigel Hinshelwood