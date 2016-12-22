P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AtheebTelecom losses reaches 75.95 % of capital (TASI)
Date: 15 Dec 2016
According to financial results of November 2016, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company announced that Accumulated Losses reached SAR 1.196 Billion representing 75.95% of capital amounting to SAR 1.575 Billion. AtheebTelecom shall design a rectifying action plan to be announced within 90 days.
AtheebTelecom    22 Dec 2016      2.95     0.00
More News of AtheebTelecom
AtheebTelecom losses reaches 75.95 % of capital (TASI) - 15 Dec 2016
AtheebTelecom's results of year ended on March 31, 2016 (TASI) - 14 Jun 2016
Resignation of AtheebTelecom's BOD member (TASI) - 24 Jan 2016
AtheebTelecom announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 22 Dec 2015
Results for the 6 months of 2015 for AtheebTelecom (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
Atheeb Telecom announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 07 Oct 2015
AtheebTelecom holds its AGM and EGM on October 6, 2015 (TASI) - 13 Sep 2015
AtheebTelecom holds its AGM and EGM on September 7, 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2015
AtheebTelecom appoints a Chairman (TASI) - 18 Aug 2014
Atheeb Telecom opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 09 Feb 2014
