AtheebTelecom losses reaches 75.95 % of capital (TASI) Date: 15 Dec 2016 According to financial results of November 2016, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company announced that Accumulated Losses reached SAR 1.196 Billion representing 75.95% of capital amounting to SAR 1.575 Billion. AtheebTelecom shall design a rectifying action plan to be announced within 90 days.